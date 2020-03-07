Health Digest

Streator plan

STREATOR — Live Well Streator has announced that the LaSalle County city of Streator has been selected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to participate as a pilot community in the Move Your Way campaign.

Move Your Way offers tools and resources for people to learn and share physical activity guidelines. The goal is to help people to live healthier through increased physical activity.

Move Your Way was piloted in two communities in 2019. Streator is among eight additional communities nationwide added this year.

Live Well Streator was organized two years ago by community leaders and volunteers, in collaboration with OSF HealthCare, to support the improvement of health and wellness in the Streator area.

A Move Your Way kickoff event will be 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Streator Business Incubator and Activity Center, 401 W. Bridge St., and will include indoor physical activities.

