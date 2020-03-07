Health Digest

Streator plan
STREATOR — Live Well Streator has announced that the LaSalle County city of Streator has been selected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to participate as a pilot community in the Move Your Way campaign.
Move Your Way offers tools and resources for people to learn and share physical activity guidelines. The goal is to help people to live healthier through increased physical activity.
Move Your Way was piloted in two communities in 2019. Streator is among eight additional communities nationwide added this year.
Live Well Streator was organized two years ago by community leaders and volunteers, in collaboration with OSF HealthCare, to support the improvement of health and wellness in the Streator area.
A Move Your Way kickoff event will be 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Streator Business Incubator and Activity Center, 401 W. Bridge St., and will include indoor physical activities.
Ladies Night
LINCOLN — Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital (ALMH) will host a free event for women, focusing on their physical and emotional needs, at 5:30 p.m. April 24 at Knights of Columbus, 217 Locust St., Lincoln.
The seventh annual, three-hour event — "Love Yourself Enough: Ladies Night Out" — is open to women age 21 and older from Logan and eastern Mason counties.
The event includes a buffet dinner at 6 p.m. At 7 p.m., author and speaker Jill Savage will discuss how women are better together. Angela Stoltzenburg, ALMH community health collaborative director, will discuss local health initiatives.
Register for the event at 217-605-5007 or at www.almh.org/Community/Ladies-Night-Out.
Tobacco use
FORREST — Prairie Central High School's health advocacy group, Taking Down Tobacco, is advocating that the Village of Forrest adopt an ordinance limiting use of all nicotine products, including tobacco and vape products, to designated areas in Forrest public parks.
The parks are South Park, North Park, Railroad Park and Dale Horine Baseball Field.
The group includes Prairie Central's health education students led by health education teacher Scott Willi and Erin Fogarty, Livingston County Health Department's health education and marketing director.
Taking Down Tobacco members are collecting signatures and letters of support for their proposed ordinance, which they are planning to present to the Forrest Village Board at 7 p.m. Monday. Anyone with questions may call 815-844-7174, ext. 238.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.