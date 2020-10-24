Health Digest

 Skip to main content
101720-illinois-3cancerstoryone

For safety, a lead glass partition separates the mammography machine from Barb Swanson, coordinator of mammography at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, as she screens women for breast cancer on Oct. 8.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

Breast health

PONTIAC — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Livingston County Health Department wants to help Livingston County women to receive breast health services.

The Illinois Breast & Cervical Cancer Program, operated in Livingston County by the health department, assists uninsured women ages 40 through 64 to attain mammography free of charge.

For women who have health insurance, the program offers assistance by covering their deductible if diagnostic services are needed. There are no income guidelines or health insurance deductible requirements.

The health department also has gas cards, paid for by Susan G. Komen, for women who need help to cover travel expenses to their breast health appointments.

For assistance or more information, call 815-844-7174, ext. 236.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

