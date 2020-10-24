Health Digest

PONTIAC — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Livingston County Health Department wants to help Livingston County women to receive breast health services.
The Illinois Breast & Cervical Cancer Program, operated in Livingston County by the health department, assists uninsured women ages 40 through 64 to attain mammography free of charge.
For women who have health insurance, the program offers assistance by covering their deductible if diagnostic services are needed. There are no income guidelines or health insurance deductible requirements.
The health department also has gas cards, paid for by Susan G. Komen, for women who need help to cover travel expenses to their breast health appointments.
For assistance or more information, call 815-844-7174, ext. 236.
090918-blm-loc-4komen
090918-blm-loc-21komen
090918-blm-loc-3komen
090918-blm-loc-5komen
090918-blm-loc-2komen
090918-blm-loc-6komen
090918-blm-loc-7komen
090918-blm-loc-8komen
090918-blm-loc-9komen
090918-blm-loc-10komen
Race for the Cure
090918-blm-loc-13komen
090918-blm-loc-11komen
090918-blm-loc-12komen
090918-blm-loc-14komen
090918-blm-loc-16komen
090918-blm-loc-15komen
090918-blm-loc-17komen
090918-blm-loc-18komen
090918-blm-loc-19komen
090918-blm-loc-20komen
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, women delayed getting their annual screening mammograms. That's no longer the case and one reason is because of safety steps that medical facilities have taken to reduce COVID risk.
When you're performing a mammogram and trying to put your patient at ease, it's more of a challenge when they can't see your smile because you're wearing a mask. Thankfully, many mammogram technologists know how to smile with their eyes and voice.
For safety, a lead glass partition separates the mammography machine from Barb Swanson, coordinator of mammography at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, as she screens women for breast cancer on Oct. 8.