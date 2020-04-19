Health officials warn some taking serious risks in fear of COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two people died in Christian County in recent weeks after refusing to go the hospital despite the advice of emergency 911 responders, Christian County Coroner Amy Winans said.

And that, she said, has prompted concern that people may be avoiding emergency rooms for fear of being infected with COVID-19.

"We want to prevent other deaths that are potentially occurring because of the fear of the hospital situation going on, or the EMS situation going on with COVID pandemic," Winans said. She added that 911 call volume also has been down.

While ambulance workers may look different wearing protective gear and hospital entrances may be modified for COVID screening, she said, people should still be comfortable that they can get the care they need at emergency rooms for conditions such as shortness of breath or arm pain that can indicate serious problems.

"It's basically trying to find a middle ground," Winans said. "There are still people getting treated in the ER that are not COVID related."

Dr. Raj Govindaiah, chief medical officer for Memorial Health System, said emergency room visits to its five hospitals was down 32 percent since March 12.