Heart & Lung Foundation to cease operations

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Heart & Lung Foundation is dissolving after 20 years of helping the community through such efforts as distributing automated external defibrillators.

During the past 10 months, the foundation also has been distributing face coverings in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the pandemic caused the organization to think about its future.

“Ultimately, with a different landscape emerging and new challenges on the horizon, the board concluded that we could help the community best by transferring our assets to a 501(c)(3) organization with more resources and the ability to continue our focus on protecting lives through heart and lung health education, innovation, and action once the crisis of the pandemic has passed,” said foundation’s executive director, Lisa Slater.

The foundation’s operations will cease at the end of the year.

Slater said the foundation’s remaining assets will go to the Carle Center for Philanthropy to establish a fund that will continue to advance heart and lung health for McLean County.