Heart & Lung Foundation to cease operations

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Heart & Lung Foundation is dissolving after 20 years of helping the community through such efforts as distributing automated external defibrillators.
During the past 10 months, the foundation also has been distributing face coverings in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the pandemic caused the organization to think about its future.
“Ultimately, with a different landscape emerging and new challenges on the horizon, the board concluded that we could help the community best by transferring our assets to a 501(c)(3) organization with more resources and the ability to continue our focus on protecting lives through heart and lung health education, innovation, and action once the crisis of the pandemic has passed,” said foundation’s executive director, Lisa Slater.
The foundation’s operations will cease at the end of the year.
Slater said the foundation’s remaining assets will go to the Carle Center for Philanthropy to establish a fund that will continue to advance heart and lung health for McLean County.
“The specific details are still being worked out at this time,” she said.
Among its final actions will be distribution of AEDs to Downs United Methodist Church, Living Hope Christian Church, and Olympia South Elementary School.
Those AEDs are among more than 150 AEDs the group has distributed over the past two decades.
The foundation will also distribute 1,671 fabric face coverings to the Center for Hope Food Pantry Network and 266 fabric face coverings along with disposable surgical masks to Project Oz.
The fabric face coverings were hand sewn and donated by community members as part of the IHLF's WeCover initiative.
More than 8,900 face coverings have been made available to children and adults by the foundation through new initiatives and partnerships since the pandemic hit in March.
In addition to distributing AEDs and face coverings, other achievements by the foundation include providing free opportunities for hundreds of people to learn how to perform CPR and use an AED, organizing health nights/expos that provide health and wellness information to tens of thousands of people and awarding scholarships to non-traditional nursing students.
A group of cardiologists and pulmonologists from Illinois Heart and Lung Associates formed the organization in 2000.
