Here's how to sign up for COVID vaccines in McLean County

The state announced Tuesday that it would be adding Hy-Vee pharmacies to its list of locations offering COVID-19 vaccinations to the public, joining Walgreens and Jewel-Osco. The announcement brings the state’s current number of public vaccination sites to 278.

Vaccinations will begin Wednesday at the Bloomington Hy-Vee, 1403 N. Veterans Parkway. Register at hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy/covid-vaccine-consent.

Register at mhealthappointments.com/covidappt for the Jewel stores at 2203 E. Oakland in Bloomington, 2103 N. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington or 901 S. Cottage Ave. in Normal.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker this week said that eligible residents may have difficulty obtaining a vaccine in the early phases as the federal government works to ramp up production to meet state demand.

IDPH officials said that a total of 1.7 million vaccine doses have been delivered to the state, with a total of 719,995 administered to date.

Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report. ​