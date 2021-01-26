Here's how to sign up for COVID vaccines in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — First-responders and health care workers who still need a COVID vaccination are eligible for a special clinic Jan. 28.
Phase 1A of the state's coronavirus vaccine plan included health workers and other frontline employees among the 850,000 people covered, but many still need to receive a first dose.
Those workers are the ones the McLean County Health Department and Carle BroMenn Medical Center are targeting for an appointment-only vaccine clinic at the Activity and Recreation Center on Fort Jesse Road in Normal.
Eligible people must either live or work in McLean County and can set their appointment by calling the health department at (309) 888-5600.
There are about 250 appointments available, a spokesperson for Carle BroMenn told The Pantagraph.
The county — along with the entirety of Illinois as of Jan. 26 — is in Phase 1B of vaccinations, which covers 3.2 million people statewide.
Grouped into this phase are seniors 65 years and older and essential workers, which includes those working at grocery stores; mail carriers and postal employees; public transit employees and correctional center workers.
The state announced Tuesday that it would be adding Hy-Vee pharmacies to its list of locations offering COVID-19 vaccinations to the public, joining Walgreens and Jewel-Osco. The announcement brings the state’s current number of public vaccination sites to 278.
Vaccinations will begin Wednesday at the Bloomington Hy-Vee, 1403 N. Veterans Parkway. Register at hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy/covid-vaccine-consent.
Register at mhealthappointments.com/covidappt for the Jewel stores at 2203 E. Oakland in Bloomington, 2103 N. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington or 901 S. Cottage Ave. in Normal.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker this week said that eligible residents may have difficulty obtaining a vaccine in the early phases as the federal government works to ramp up production to meet state demand.
IDPH officials said that a total of 1.7 million vaccine doses have been delivered to the state, with a total of 719,995 administered to date.
Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.