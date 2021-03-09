High-tech tool coming to OSF Cancer Center

BLOOMINGTON — It sounds like something out of "Star Wars."

It's called the TrueBeam Linear Accelerator — and it's coming to Bloomington-Normal in September.

The device, used in radiation treatment, will be housed at the OSF Cancer Center on the St. Joseph Medical Center campus. It "combines imaging, beam delivery and sophisticated motion management to accurately and precisely target tumors with speed," the health care system said in a statement.

Healthcare officials believed the device's pending arrival was significant enough to merit a groundbreaking, so they gathered last Thursday to talk about a "commitment to convenient access to cancer services."

“As we look at cancer services there are two key parts: the technology that supports the latest evidence-based treatments, and the support — how well we journey with our patients,“ said OSF St. Joseph president Lynn Fulton. The device "is an amazing piece of technology that improves precision and accuracy while increasing speed, which decreases treatment time.”