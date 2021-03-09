High-tech tool coming to OSF Cancer Center

BLOOMINGTON — It sounds like something out of "Star Wars."
It's called the TrueBeam Linear Accelerator — and it's coming to Bloomington-Normal in September.
The device, used in radiation treatment, will be housed at the OSF Cancer Center on the St. Joseph Medical Center campus. It "combines imaging, beam delivery and sophisticated motion management to accurately and precisely target tumors with speed," the health care system said in a statement.
Healthcare officials believed the device's pending arrival was significant enough to merit a groundbreaking, so they gathered last Thursday to talk about a "commitment to convenient access to cancer services."
“As we look at cancer services there are two key parts: the technology that supports the latest evidence-based treatments, and the support — how well we journey with our patients,“ said OSF St. Joseph president Lynn Fulton. The device "is an amazing piece of technology that improves precision and accuracy while increasing speed, which decreases treatment time.”
While the device is important, the decreased treatment time was the biggest emphasis of the moment, Fulton said. If treatment time decreases, it allows patients to be more comfortable and have the opportunity to spend more time with their loved ones following a cancer diagnosis.
"The technology is great, but there has to be support for our patients and their family,” she said. “I believe it is important for our patients to know that we commit to providing both parts – the latest technology to support evidence based treatment and assure them that we will be here to support them throughout the journey.”
The device is slated to be ready-for-use once the Cancer Center opens in September. The campus will congregate cancer services, including radiation therapy, a nurse navigator, infusion, genetic counseling, pastoral care and clinical trials in one place for patient ease.
OSF Cancer Center in Bloomington is connected to the OSF cancer services based at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. It will be located on the first floor of the OSF Center for Health at 210 St. Joseph Drive.