Homebound are next vaccination target in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Health Department officials said Friday that the CDC's decision to recommend use of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12 to 15 has led to "a lot of parents calling and asking questions."
"This has definitely increased the number of people who have walked in," MCHD spokeswoman Marianne Manko said. "We've seen quite a number of children in the 12 to 15 age category who have come in for their vaccines, and things are going very well. We feel there are a lot of parents who want to make sure their children get this vaccine and remain healthy."
The move to include that age range ups the number of people in McLean County who are eligible for the COVID vaccine — meaning the more people who can be vaccinated and choose to be, the more likely it is for the county to reach the threshold for herd immunity.
Health experts estimated it would take around 50 to 70% of an overall population to be immune to the virus in order to reach herd immunity, although that number has fluctuated.
Currently, just more than 36% of the county's overall population is considered fully vaccinated, or around 62,300 people, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
More than 134,000 COVID vaccine doses have been administered by the health department, care providers and pharmacies across the county.
MCHD officials said they are "trying to identify" segments of the population that still don't have access to the vaccine.
"Our homebound residents have been something we've been looking at since the beginning... but we are still looking at areas of need and how we can address that," MCHD Administrator Jessica McKnight said. "We are still looking at other areas of the Bloomington-Normal community where access might be an issue."
In an email to The Pantagraph, Manko said the health department is compiling a list of homebound people through its "vaccine partners... local home health care agencies... local doctors offices and through our COVID Call Center."
She said the department is considering using Medicare guidelines to define what constitutes a homebound individual who would be eligible to receive the vaccine where they are.
While the Illinois Army National Guard remains in the county administering the vaccine at Grossinger Motors Arena and via mobile team units, Manko said members cannot be deployed to vaccinate homebound people.
"We anticipate needing at least one MCHD vaccine supervisor and at least one vaccine assistant per homebound appointment," Manko said.
Regarding vaccines, which are largely two-dose, except for the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Manko said "allowing for second doses does not present a challenge."
"The use of J&J single-dose would be ideal for this population, but second-dose appointments will be scheduled appropriately to fully vaccinate each resident who is served through this program," she said.
Details on when the program will become available were not yet available.
COVID-19 update
MCHD said 37 new cases of COVID were confirmed in the past day, bringing the total since last year to 18,053.
Just more than 300 cases of the virus are active in the county, with 278 people reported as isolating at home due to exposure. As of Thursday afternoon, 35 county residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The county's two hospitals reported a total of 27 COVID patients in their care, with just 8% of all total beds available and 15% of intensive care unit beds available.
The rolling seven-day test positivity rate remained low, sitting at 3.2%, according to MCHD.
No additional deaths were reported Friday.