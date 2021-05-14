Homebound are next vaccination target in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Health Department officials said Friday that the CDC's decision to recommend use of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12 to 15 has led to "a lot of parents calling and asking questions."

"This has definitely increased the number of people who have walked in," MCHD spokeswoman Marianne Manko said. "We've seen quite a number of children in the 12 to 15 age category who have come in for their vaccines, and things are going very well. We feel there are a lot of parents who want to make sure their children get this vaccine and remain healthy."

The move to include that age range ups the number of people in McLean County who are eligible for the COVID vaccine — meaning the more people who can be vaccinated and choose to be, the more likely it is for the county to reach the threshold for herd immunity.

Health experts estimated it would take around 50 to 70% of an overall population to be immune to the virus in order to reach herd immunity, although that number has fluctuated.