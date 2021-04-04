How can you get your teen a COVID-19 vaccine? Here are answers to your questions

A: That still largely depends on which county you live in. Some counties allow everyone 16 or older make appointments, others have not. Check with your county health department to find out if you're eligible to be vaccinated.

If your county isn't currently offering vaccinations to the population you fall under, you can get vaccinated in St. Clair County. The county announced recently they are vaccinating anyone who works or lives in Illinois, regardless of what county they live or work in. You can sign up to be vaccinated in St. Clair County here: www.co.st-clair.il.us/departments/health-department.

How long can I expect to be protected from COVID-19?

Q: How long do the vaccines last?

A: Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say they don't know precisely how long immunity from COVID-19 will last after a person is fully vaccinated. However, they have said you'll have "vaccine-induced protection" for a minimum of three months.

That doesn't mean your vaccine will lose its effectiveness after 90 days, but is the only scientifically confirmed amount of time Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer have evaluated through their vaccine trials. As those trials continue, the vaccine's lifespan is expected to lengthen.