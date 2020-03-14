How long does it typically take to recover from coronavirus? How many in Illinois have been tested?

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

The downstate cases include one in Cumberland County and another in Woodford County, both people in their 70s. Two St. Clair County residents have also tested positive, one a woman in her 60s the other a woman in her 70s.

Another new case is a woman in her 60s living in a DuPage County long-term care facility. The facility has been locked down.

At his daily press briefing, Gov. J.B. Pritzker expressed annoyance at crowds seen gathering today for St. Patrick’s weekend celebrations.“If you are young and healthy, listen up: We need you to follow social distancing, too.”

In addition to the DuPage County woman and the downstate cases, there were seven new cases in Chicago, four in suburban Cook County, and one each in Lake and Kane counties.