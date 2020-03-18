If you get coronavirus, how much can your employer and public health officials reveal about your identity?

Much of the time, that means companies won’t name workers who test positive, but will let employees know that someone in the office has the illness, he said. Then again, workers who’ve been in close contact with that person may need to know the person’s name.

“If there was a person in a large building in downtown Chicago, not everybody in that building needs to know the name of that person,” Cripe said. But employees who worked closely with the person might need to know, he said.

At least a couple of office buildings in Chicago have already been put to the test.

Tenants of Prudential Plaza, one of the largest office complexes downtown, were told that an employee at one of the companies there, CA Ventures, tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Building owner Sterling Bay did not share any personal or professional details about the person with tenants, said spokeswoman Julie Goudie.

The PepsiCo office in the West Loop also closed Wednesday because an employee’s family member had been in contact with someone who was being tested for the illness, said spokeswoman Nora Quartaro. The person has since tested negative, the employee and that family member have shown no signs of the illness, and the office re-opened Thursday. PepsiCo said it did not name the employee.