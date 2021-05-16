 Skip to main content
Illinois adds 1,248 new COVID cases, 24 deaths on Sunday
BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 1,248 new cases of COVID-19 and 24 COVID-related deaths.

The state has now seen 1,366,268 total cases of the virus since the pandemic began last year. There have been 22,439 COVID-related deaths in Illinois.

As of Saturday night, there were 1,581 people in Illinois hospitalized with COVID-19, including 404 patients in intensive care units and 218 patients on ventilators.

The McLean County Health Department does not release COVID data on Fridays and Saturdays. Any new cases or deaths over the weekend will be reported on Monday.

On Friday, MCHD confirmed 37 new cases of the virus in the past day, bringing the total since last year to 18,053.

The Third Sunday Market at the McLean County Fairgrounds in Bloomington returned in May after canceling all events since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020. The event features about 450 vendors selling a wide variety of items.

No additional deaths were reported Friday, leaving the death toll at 225.

As of Sunday afternoon, 136,125 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County, with 63,652 people, or 36.83% of the population, being fully vaccinated, according to IDPH.

In Illinois, 10,375,588 doses have been administered, with 37.60% of the population being fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily stood at 66,728.

