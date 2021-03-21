Illinois adds 1,431 new COVID cases, 22 deaths on Sunday

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 1,431 new cases of COVID-19 throughout the state, along with 22 COVID-related deaths.

This brings the total number of cases confirmed since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,221,863. The state has also seen 21,081 COVID-related deaths to date.

As of Saturday night, 236 COVID patients were in ICU hospital beds in Illinois, and 97 were on ventilators.

The McLean County Health Department does not release data on the weekends. Any new COVID cases or deaths from the weekend will be reported Monday.

Vaccine eligibility will open up significantly for Illinois residents in the coming weeks, with shots being made available to higher education staff, government workers and media on Monday; food and beverage workers, construction trade workers and religious leaders on March 29; and all people 16 years and older on April 12.

These new vaccine groups in Illinois follow a national plan announced by President Joe Biden on March 11 that would ensure all Americans were eligible for vaccination by May 1.