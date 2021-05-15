Illinois adds 1,513 COVID cases, 47 deaths on Saturday

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 1,513 new cases of COVID-19 and 47 COVID-related deaths.

The state has now seen 1,365,020 total cases of the virus since the pandemic began last year. There have been 22,415 COVID-related deaths in Illinois.

As of Friday night, there were 1,581 people in Illinois hospitalized with COVID-19, including 409 patients in intensive care units and 228 patients on ventilators.

The McLean County Health Department does not release COVID data on Fridays and Saturdays. Any new cases or deaths over the weekend will be reported on Monday.

On Friday, MCHD confirmed 37 new cases of the virus in the past day, bringing the total since last year to 18,053.

No additional deaths were reported Friday, leaving the death toll at 225.

As of Saturday afternoon, 135,642 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County, with 63,258 people, or 36.60% of the population, being fully vaccinated, according to IDPH.

