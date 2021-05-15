Illinois adds 1,513 COVID cases, 47 deaths on Saturday

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 1,513 new cases of COVID-19 and 47 COVID-related deaths.
The state has now seen 1,365,020 total cases of the virus since the pandemic began last year. There have been 22,415 COVID-related deaths in Illinois.
As of Friday night, there were 1,581 people in Illinois hospitalized with COVID-19, including 409 patients in intensive care units and 228 patients on ventilators.
The McLean County Health Department does not release COVID data on Fridays and Saturdays. Any new cases or deaths over the weekend will be reported on Monday.
On Friday, MCHD confirmed 37 new cases of the virus in the past day, bringing the total since last year to 18,053.
No additional deaths were reported Friday, leaving the death toll at 225.
As of Saturday afternoon, 135,642 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County, with 63,258 people, or 36.60% of the population, being fully vaccinated, according to IDPH.
In Illinois, 10,322,253 doses have been administered, with 37.32% of the population being fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily stood at 70,658.
Illinois residents began the weekend under new guidance from IDPH, the Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
The Pfizer vaccine is now approved for use in 12- to 15-year-olds, and MCHD began administering it to that age group on Thursday.
Also on Thursday, the CDC revised its mask guidelines to say that fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks and social distancing "except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance."
Pritzker has had a mask mandate in place in Illinois since May 2020, with the most recent executive order slated to expire June 30. After the CDC announced its new policy, Pritzker said he would make changes accordingly, but he has yet to do so.
On Friday, Illinois began the "bridge phase," entering a 28-day monitoring period in which state health officials will keep an eye on COVID-19 resurgence metrics and aim to vaccinate at least 50% of the state's population ages 16 and older.
With the bridge phase came higher capacity limits for restaurants, retail stores, amusement parks, social gatherings and more.