Illinois adds 2,449 COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths on Sunday

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 2,449 new cases of COVID-19, along with 14 new COVID-related deaths.

That brings the total number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began to 1,256,634. There also have been 21,373 deaths.

As of Saturday night, 1,491 patients are in hospitals with COVID-19, including 336 patients in the ICU and 143 on ventilators, according to IDPH.

The McLean County Health Department does not issue reports on Saturdays and Sundays. Any new COVID cases or deaths in McLean County over the weekend will be reported on Monday.

On Friday, MCHD said 432 new cases were confirmed in the past week, for a total of 15,700 cases since the pandemic began. Two new deaths were reported Friday, bringing the county's total to 208.

IDPH reported on Saturday that 77,966 COVID vaccine doses have been administered in McLean County, with 15.59% of the population, or 26,652 people, considered fully vaccinated.

