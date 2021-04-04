Illinois adds 2,449 COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths on Sunday

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 2,449 new cases of COVID-19, along with 14 new COVID-related deaths.
That brings the total number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began to 1,256,634. There also have been 21,373 deaths.
As of Saturday night, 1,491 patients are in hospitals with COVID-19, including 336 patients in the ICU and 143 on ventilators, according to IDPH.
The McLean County Health Department does not issue reports on Saturdays and Sundays. Any new COVID cases or deaths in McLean County over the weekend will be reported on Monday.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
On Friday, MCHD said 432 new cases were confirmed in the past week, for a total of 15,700 cases since the pandemic began. Two new deaths were reported Friday, bringing the county's total to 208.
IDPH reported on Saturday that 77,966 COVID vaccine doses have been administered in McLean County, with 15.59% of the population, or 26,652 people, considered fully vaccinated.
10 photos of the downtown State Farm building
071919-blm-loc-10farmhistory
Workers completed first-floor brickwork and windows in the State Farm Insurance Building in downtown in 1929. State Farm announced that the building will be demolished after a sale fell through.
PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
071919-blm-loc-1farmhistory
The State Farm Insurance Company's downtown office building towers over downtown Bloomington in 1935.
PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
071919-blm-loc-2farmhistory
The lobby of the State Farm Insurance Building in downtown Bloomington included elevator operators in 1930.
PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
071919-blm-loc-4farmhistory
Office workers typed and filed paperwork in an upper floor of the State Farm Insurance Building in downtown Bloomington in 1930.
PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
071919-blm-loc-3farmhistory
Construction of the State Farm Insurance Building in downtown Bloomington was close to completion in 1929.
PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
071919-blm-loc-6farmhistory
Workers climbed on the roof of the State Farm Insurance Building in downtown Bloomington about 1929.
PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
071919-blm-loc-7farmhistory
Construction of the top floor of the State Farm Insurance Building in downtown Bloomington neared completion in 1929.
PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
071919-blm-loc-8farmhistory
Insurance agents marched through downtown Bloomington during a parade that swept to the State Farm Insurance Building in 1935.
PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
071919-blm-loc-9farmhistory
A book keeping machine at State Farm Insurance in downtown Bloomington was all the rage in the 1930s.
PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
State Farm
Traffic passes the former State Farm headquarters building Thursday, July 18, 2019, on North East Street in downtown Bloomington.
LEWIS MARIEN, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.