Illinois adds 2,813 new COVID cases, 32 deaths on Saturday

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 2,813 new cases of COVID-19, and 32 new COVID-related deaths.

The state has now seen a total of 1,337,868 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began last year, along with 21,992 COVID-related deaths.

As of Friday night, 2,000 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 473 of those patients in intensive care units and 238 on ventilators.

The McLean County Health Department does not announce COVID data on Saturdays and Sundays. Any new COVID cases or deaths over the weekend will be reported on Monday.

On Friday, MCHD reported 73 new cases of the virus, bringing the total to 17,522 since last year. Of those, 422 cases were confirmed in the past seven days.

No new deaths were reported Friday, leaving that total at 218.

A total of 122,872 COVID vaccine doses have been administered in McLean County, with 54,339 people, or 31.44% of the population, fully vaccinated, according to IDPH.