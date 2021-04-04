Illinois adds 2,839 new COVID cases, 13 deaths on Saturday

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 2,839 new cases of COVID-19, along with 13 new COVID-related deaths.

That brings the total number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began to 1,254,185. There also have been 21,361 deaths.

As of Friday night, 1,426 patients are in hospitals with COVID-19, including 325 patients in the ICU and 132 on ventilators, according to IDPH.

The McLean County Health Department does not issue reports on Saturdays and Sundays. Any new COVID cases or deaths in McLean County over the weekend will be reported on Monday.

On Friday, MCHD said 432 new cases were confirmed in the past week, for a total of 15,700 cases since the pandemic began. Two new deaths were reported Friday, bringing the county's total to 208.

MCHD spokesperson Marianne Manko said Friday that health department officials are "concerned" about a potential spike following the Easter holiday weekend. She urged people to continue masking, social distancing and handwashing, even if fully vaccinated.