Illinois adds 2,907 COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths on Saturday

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 2,907 new cases of COVID-19 throughout the state, along with 25 new COVID-related deaths.

Since the beginning of the pandemic last year, the state has seen 1,318,998 total cases of the virus and 21,802 COVID-related deaths.

As of Friday night, 2,048 people in Illinois were hospitalized with coronavirus, including 462 patients in intensive care units and 234 on ventilators.

Locally, the McLean County Health Department confirmed 71 new cases on Friday, and a total of 458 new cases in the past week.

The county's cumulative total of COVID cases now stands at 17,100. There have been 216 deaths.

MCHD does not report data on Saturdays and Sundays. Any new COVID cases or deaths from the weekend will be reported Monday.

As of Saturday afternoon, 115,842 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County, with 50,313 people, or 29.11% of the population, considered fully vaccinated, according to IDPH.