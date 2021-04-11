 Skip to main content
Illinois adds 2,942 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths on Sunday
Illinois adds 2,942 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths on Sunday

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 2,942 new cases of COVID-19, and 16 new COVID-related deaths. 

That brings the total since the pandemic began to 1,279,772 cases and 21,505 deaths.

A total of 1,834 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois as of Saturday night, including 409 patients in ICU and 176 patients on ventilators.

The McLean County Health Department does not release data on weekends. Any new COVID cases or deaths from the weekend will be reported Monday.

MCHD reported 119 new cases of the virus on Friday, bringing the total of cases in the past year to 16,160. Of those cases, 460 were reported in the past seven days.

No additional COVID-related deaths were reported Friday, leaving that total at 210 people. 

About 40,000 people, or around 69% of State Farm's 57,500 employees nationwide will shift to a hybrid workplace model in July, the company said in a news release.

On Saturday, 131,285 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in Illinois, according to IDPH. The state has now given out 7,178,611 doses of vaccine, with 22.4% of the population being fully vaccinated.

In McLean County, 92,719 doses have been given out to date, with 37,160 people, or 21.5% of the population, being fully vaccinated, according to IDPH data.

