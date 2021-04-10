Illinois adds 3,630 COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths on Saturday

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 3,630 new cases of COVID-19, and 13 new COVID-related deaths.

That brings the total since the pandemic began to 1,276,830 cases and 21,489 deaths.

A total of 1,831 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois as of Friday night, including 381 patients in ICU and 178 patients on ventilators.

The McLean County Health Department does not release data on weekends. Any new COVID cases or deaths from the weekend will be reported Monday.

MCHD reported 119 new cases of the virus on Friday, bringing the total of cases in the past year to 16,160. Of those cases, 460 were reported in the past seven days.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

No additional COVID-related deaths were reported Friday, leaving that total at 210 people.

With the steady rise in new COVID cases over the past several weeks, area hospitals have seen an influx of new patients. On Friday, for the second consecutive day this week, McLean County hospitals were nearly at capacity, with 98% of all beds at both Carle BroMenn and OSF HealthCare St. Joseph medical centers in use.