 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Illinois adds 538 new COVID cases, 32 new deaths on Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0
COVID resource guide box
Chris Mueller
{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 538 new cases of COVID-19, and 32 new COVID-related deaths.

The state has now seen a total of 1,384,903 cases since the pandemic began, and 22,912 deaths.

As of Friday night, 882 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 232 patients in intensive care units and 123 patients on ventilators.  

Watch now: Pritzker outlines reopening plan; McLean County COVID rate continues improving

The McLean County Health Department does not release COVID data on Saturdays and Sundays. Any new cases from the weekend will be reported on Monday.

On Friday, MCHD reported that just three COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the past day.

Just 53 cases of the virus were confirmed in the past seven days, bumping the total number of cases in the past year to 18,397. 

No additional deaths were reported Friday.

About 100 children tried their luck pulling fish out of Miller Park Lake on Saturday, during the annual Kid's Fishing Derby.

As of Saturday, 71,982 people, or 41.65% of McLean County's population, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to IDPH. A total of 150,973 vaccines have been administered in the county to date.

People are also reading…

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than 51% of adults in Illinois are now fully vaccinated. When considering the total population, however, IDPH says 42.24% of all Illinoisans are fully vaccinated.

As the statewide infection rate continues to drop, Illinois is expected to lift various COVID restrictions entirely on Friday, entering the final phase of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's reopening plan.

Rules on capacity limits, social distancing requirements and health screenings mandates will be removed for the first time since Pritzker’s stay-at-home order went into effect in March 2020.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

These apps will save you money on prescription drugs

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

These apps will save you money on prescription drugs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News