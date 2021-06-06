Illinois adds 538 new COVID cases, 32 new deaths on Saturday

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 538 new cases of COVID-19, and 32 new COVID-related deaths.

The state has now seen a total of 1,384,903 cases since the pandemic began, and 22,912 deaths.

As of Friday night, 882 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 232 patients in intensive care units and 123 patients on ventilators.

The McLean County Health Department does not release COVID data on Saturdays and Sundays. Any new cases from the weekend will be reported on Monday.

On Friday, MCHD reported that just three COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the past day.

Just 53 cases of the virus were confirmed in the past seven days, bumping the total number of cases in the past year to 18,397.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

No additional deaths were reported Friday.

As of Saturday, 71,982 people, or 41.65% of McLean County's population, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to IDPH. A total of 150,973 vaccines have been administered in the county to date.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than 51% of adults in Illinois are now fully vaccinated. When considering the total population, however, IDPH says 42.24% of all Illinoisans are fully vaccinated.

As the statewide infection rate continues to drop, Illinois is expected to lift various COVID restrictions entirely on Friday, entering the final phase of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's reopening plan.

Rules on capacity limits, social distancing requirements and health screenings mandates will be removed for the first time since Pritzker’s stay-at-home order went into effect in March 2020.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.