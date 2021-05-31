 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illinois adds 602 new COVID cases, 18 deaths on Sunday
0 comments
COVID | LOCAL, STATE

Illinois adds 602 new COVID cases, 18 deaths on Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 602 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 new COVID-related deaths.

Since the pandemic began, the state has seen a total of 1,381,665 COVID cases and 22,794 COVID-related deaths.

As of Saturday night, 1,078 people in Illinois were hospitalized with the virus, including 298 patients in intensive care units and 163 patients on ventilators.

The McLean County Health Department does not release local COVID data on Saturdays and Sundays. Any new cases and deaths from the weekend will be reported on Monday.

Watch now: Explore Bloomington's Evergreen Cemetery on Memorial Day

On Friday, MCHD reported just six new cases in the previous 24 hours, marking a new low for daily cases in 2021. There were 118 new cases confirmed in the past seven days, since May 21.

No deaths were reported Friday.

The county has now seen 18,344 COVID cases and 228 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.

As of Sunday afternoon, 147,847 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in McLean County, with 69,993 people, or 40.50% of the population, being fully vaccinated, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

There is no parade this year, but several ceremonies are planned in Bloomington to commemorate Memorial Day.

MCHD has at least three upcoming clinics this week for the one-and-done Johnson & Johnson shot, including one at 2nd Presbyterian Church in Bloomington on Wednesday, one at Heyworth High School on Friday and one at the Midwest Food Bank in Normal on Saturday.

Statewide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than 50% of Illinois adults are now considered fully vaccinated. When considering the total state population, however, the percentage of fully vaccinated Illinoisans stands at 41.28%, according to the IDPH.

As of Saturday afternoon, 11,269,651 doses of vaccine have been given out in Illinois. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: 900 dogs. Inside Bloomington's Heart of Illinois Cluster Dog Show.

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News