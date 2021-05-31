Illinois adds 602 new COVID cases, 18 deaths on Sunday

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 602 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 new COVID-related deaths.
Since the pandemic began, the state has seen a total of 1,381,665 COVID cases and 22,794 COVID-related deaths.
As of Saturday night, 1,078 people in Illinois were hospitalized with the virus, including 298 patients in intensive care units and 163 patients on ventilators.
The McLean County Health Department does not release local COVID data on Saturdays and Sundays. Any new cases and deaths from the weekend will be reported on Monday.
On Friday, MCHD reported just six new cases in the previous 24 hours, marking a new low for daily cases in 2021. There were 118 new cases confirmed in the past seven days, since May 21.
No deaths were reported Friday.
The county has now seen 18,344 COVID cases and 228 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.
As of Sunday afternoon, 147,847 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in McLean County, with 69,993 people, or 40.50% of the population, being fully vaccinated, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
MCHD has at least three upcoming clinics this week for the one-and-done Johnson & Johnson shot, including one at 2nd Presbyterian Church in Bloomington on Wednesday, one at Heyworth High School on Friday and one at the Midwest Food Bank in Normal on Saturday.
Statewide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than 50% of Illinois adults are now considered fully vaccinated. When considering the total state population, however, the percentage of fully vaccinated Illinoisans stands at 41.28%, according to the IDPH.
As of Saturday afternoon, 11,269,651 doses of vaccine have been given out in Illinois.