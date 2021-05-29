Illinois adds 802 COVID cases, 37 deaths on Saturday

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 802 new cases of COVID-19 and 37 new COVID-related deaths.

As of Friday night, 1,164 people in Illinois were hospitalized with the virus, including 313 patients in intensive care units and 164 patients on ventilators.

The McLean County Health Department does not release local COVID data on Saturdays and Sundays. Any new cases and deaths from the weekend will be reported on Monday.

On Friday, MCHD reported just six new cases in the previous 24 hours, marking a new low for daily cases in 2021. There were 118 new cases confirmed in the past seven days, since May 21.

No deaths were reported Friday.

The county has now seen 18,344 COVID cases and 228 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.