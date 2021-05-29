Illinois adds 802 COVID cases, 37 deaths on Saturday

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 802 new cases of COVID-19 and 37 new COVID-related deaths.
Since the pandemic began, the state has seen a total of 1,381,063 COVID cases and 22,776 COVID-related deaths.
As of Friday night, 1,164 people in Illinois were hospitalized with the virus, including 313 patients in intensive care units and 164 patients on ventilators.
The McLean County Health Department does not release local COVID data on Saturdays and Sundays. Any new cases and deaths from the weekend will be reported on Monday.
On Friday, MCHD reported just six new cases in the previous 24 hours, marking a new low for daily cases in 2021. There were 118 new cases confirmed in the past seven days, since May 21.
No deaths were reported Friday.
The county has now seen 18,344 COVID cases and 228 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.
As of Saturday afternoon, 147,527 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in McLean County, with 69,853 people, or 40.42% of the population, being fully vaccinated, according to IDPH.
MCHD has at least three upcoming clinics for the one-and-done J&J shot, including one at 2nd Presbyterian Church in Bloomington on June 2, one at Heyworth High School on June 4 and one at the Midwest Food Bank in Normal on June 5.
Statewide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 49% of Illinois adults are now considered fully vaccinated. When considering the total state population, however, the percentage of fully-vaccinated Illinoisans stands at 41.12%, according to IDPH.
As of Saturday afternoon, 11,230,429 doses of vaccine have been given out in Illinois.