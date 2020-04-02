Illinois anesthesiologist on front lines describes treating COVID-19 patients. ‘It’s difficult to predict who will live and who will die.’

Deburghgraeve said that when he intubates patients, his face hovers close to theirs. He’s right at their open mouth, and when placing the tube, the patient (who is sedated and under general anesthesia) could cough or otherwise release air or droplets containing the virus.

“As an anesthesiologist ... I think it’s important people understand what we do and that we are on the front lines,” he said.

In recent weeks, Deburghgraeve has posted videos on social media demonstrating on a medical manikin the intubation process. He’s also shown how much PPE he needs to be safe -- a gown, two pairs of gloves, a mask, a face shield and other items. Deburghgraeve said he’s been increasing the speed at which he puts it all on, getting it down to five to 10 minutes.

These videos have received thousands of views, and it’s spurred an outpouring of support from friends and strangers, he said. “It’s made me feel like I can do this for months ... that amount of support.”

When caring for COVID-19 patients, Deburghgraeve said he doesn’t think a lot about the risk he’s taking. He’s thinking more about the patients. While some of those he’s helped place on ventilators are improving, many aren’t and haven’t been able to breathe on their own in a couple of weeks. He’s also seen patients die, some of them young.