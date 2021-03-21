 Skip to main content
Illinois health officials urge precautions against rabies
Illinois health officials urge precautions against rabies

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois health authorities are reminding residents to be cautious of bats and other animals that could have rabies as the weather warms.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said the year's first reported case of a bat testing positive for rabies has already occurred in DuPage County.

"Most cases of rabies found in Illinois are found in bats," said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the department. "Although the majority of bats are not infected with rabies, it is important to avoid touching bats and to make sure your home has no openings where bats can enter."

Health officials recommend contacting your doctor and the local health department if you have been bitten by a bat or exposed to a bat.

The department also recommends having pets vaccinated against rabies and preventing your pets from roaming freely outdoors.

