Illinois hospital will allow COVID-19 patient to get controversial drug

Dr. William Schaffner, Professor of Preventive Medicine, Department of Health Policy, Professor of Medicine joins Cheddar to discuss President Biden's new vaccine goals.

An attorney for Elmhurst Hospital, in suburban Chicago, said at a court hearing Tuesday that a patient whose daughter sued to procure a controversial treatment for COVID-19 has begun to receive the medication.

The lawyer, Joseph Monahan, said an outside doctor was granted credentials to work at the hospital so he could administer ivermectin to Nurije Fype, a 68-year-old who has been in intensive care for nearly a month and is on a ventilator. She received her first dose Monday night, according to Ralph Lorigo, one of her attorneys.

Monahan said the hospital’s own doctors did not want to administer the medication, which is normally used to treat patients suffering from diseases caused by parasitic worms. The Food and Drug Administration has cautioned against its use in COVID-19 cases, saying its safety and efficacy for that application has not been established.

But some researchers and physicians say they have seen good results from the drug, and when Fype’s daughter Desareta read a news story about an upstate New York woman who recovered from COVID-19 after receiving ivermectin, she went to court to secure its use for her mother.