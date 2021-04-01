 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illinois is reporting 3,526 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths
0 comments
editor's pick topical

Illinois is reporting 3,526 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois public health officials are reporting 3,526 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the highest one-day case tally since Feb. 5.

The Department of Public Health reports 1.24 million coronavirus cases in Illinois since the start of the pandemic and 21,326 deaths. The statewide positivity rate for cases was 3.5%.

Chicago public health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said Thursday the rise in cases could mean a significant increase in sickness, hospitalizations and deaths. Arwady advised the public to be careful.

“You don’t want your Easter celebration to turn into a contact tracing event,” she said.

Public health officials say more than 7.5 million vaccine doses have been delivered to Illinois. More than 5.9 million vaccinations have been administered.

Just over 17% of Illinois residents have been vaccinated, according to state officials.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most expensive electricity

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What is a vaccine passport and will you need one to travel?
Health

What is a vaccine passport and will you need one to travel?

Travel industry trade groups, airlines and other organizations are developing so-called vaccine passports to make it easier to navigate changing rules. Most are in early stages or only used in certain destinations, though their creators say they are working to expand use. 

Health Calendar for Bloomington-Normal area
Health

Health Calendar for Bloomington-Normal area

While many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others continue virtually or in person using social distancing guidelines. Here are upcoming events.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News