Illinois reopening plans may have some excited to go back to ‘normal.’ But others are feeling FOGO — fear of going out.

Mia Rusev, a case therapist at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and a licensed clinical social worker, says the reopening is going to be a time of transition and adjustment.

“People got accustomed to smaller crowds, less noise and more intimate settings, and they’ll have to be patient with themselves with reentry. So if you’re going into a crowded place, it might be overwhelming,” she said. “Take it slow, and give yourself permission that you’re adjusting again. It’s normal to have to take some time.”

According to Rusev, a certain amount of anxiety is normal, but if that anxiety prevents you from engaging with the outside world despite what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says is safe, then that could be isolating behavior and should be checked out.

Donna Henrici, an Elgin resident, said she went to a Target store for the first time in a year after doing pickup since the pandemic began. A self-proclaimed “hugger” and part of a very social couple, Henrici said she doesn’t feel sad that she can’t be as social as she used to be. The former endoscopy procedure technician said she’s anxious about just throwing the doors open and doing everything they used to, like going to concerts, movies and the theater.