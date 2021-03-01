Illinois reports 1,143 new COVID-19 cases — lowest daily count since July

CHICAGO — Illinois officials on Monday reported 1,143 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19. That’s the lowest case count since 1,076 cases were reported July 28, although the new cases resulted from a relatively small batch of 42,234 tests.

The number of Illinois residents who have been fully vaccinated — receiving both of the required two shots — reached 835,597, or 6.56% of the total population. Over the past seven days, an average of 77,876 vaccinations have been administered daily, with 50,897 doses given on Sunday.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Chicago expects a shipment of Johnson & Johnson’s new one-shot vaccine, giving the city a boost in the fight against COVID-19.

Speaking at an unrelated news conference, Lightfoot said she doesn’t know how many doses of the newly authorized vaccine the city will be getting to start. But, she said, the city “will put it to work as soon as we get it.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Meanwhile, the saliva-based COVID-19 test developed by University of Illinois researchers has obtained federal emergency use authorization, a highly anticipated stamp of approval that confirms its accuracy and enables broader distribution across the state.