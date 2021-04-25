Illinois reports 2,035 new COVID cases, 24 deaths on Sunday

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 2,035 new cases of COVID-19 throughout the state, along with 24 new COVID-related deaths.

The state has now seen 1,321,033 total cases of the virus and 21,826 COVID-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic last year.

As of Saturday night, 2,032 people in Illinois were hospitalized with coronavirus, including 477 patients in intensive care units and 247 on ventilators.

While the number of hospitalized COVID patients in Illinois dropped by 16 in the past 24 hours, the number of ICU patients jumped by 15 and the number on ventilators rose by 13.

Locally, the McLean County Health Department confirmed 71 new cases on Friday, and a total of 458 new cases in the past week.

The county's cumulative total of COVID stood at 17,100 as of Friday, with 216 deaths.

MCHD does not report data on Saturdays and Sundays. Any new COVID cases or deaths from the weekend will be reported Monday.

As of Sunday afternoon, 116,532 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County, with 50,666 people, or 29.32% of the population, considered fully vaccinated, according to IDPH.