Illinois sees lowest daily COVID-19 caseload since March 2020

SPRINGFIELD — The state of Illinois on Monday saw the lowest number of daily COVID-19 cases since last March, a sign that the virus continues to retreat with more of the population being vaccinated.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 165 new cases Monday, with nine new deaths, the first time since March 21, 2020 that the number of daily cases dropped below 200. The positivity rate continued to fall to 1.1%, with the rate as a percentage of tests dropping to 0.8%, the lowest since the beginning of the pandemic.

Another outage in the vaccination reporting system used by pharmacies led to a slow day of reporting on the shot front. IDPH reported 22,124 doses Monday, with the seven-day average falling to 40,341 per day. That total is down from a high of 49,572 reported last week.

Overall, the state has provided 11,947,090 vaccinations, with 5,763,139 people being fully vaccinated, representing 45.23% of the population. IDPH also reported that nearly 69% of adults had received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 52% of them having been fully vaccinated.

