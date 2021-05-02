Illinois surpasses 22,000 COVID deaths

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 1,860 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 new COVID-related deaths.

The state has now seen a total of 1,339,728 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began last year, along with 22,019 COVID-related deaths.

As of Saturday night, 1,916 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 472 of those patients in intensive care units and 225 on ventilators.

The McLean County Health Department does not announce COVID data on Saturdays and Sundays. Any new COVID cases or deaths over the weekend will be reported on Monday.

On Friday, MCHD reported 73 new cases of the virus, bringing the total to 17,522 since last year. Of those, 422 cases were confirmed in the past seven days.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

No new deaths were reported Friday, leaving that total at 218.

A total of 123,223 COVID vaccine doses have been administered in McLean County, with 54,413 people, or 31.48% of the population, fully vaccinated, according to IDPH.