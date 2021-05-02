Illinois surpasses 22,000 COVID deaths

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 1,860 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 new COVID-related deaths.
The state has now seen a total of 1,339,728 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began last year, along with 22,019 COVID-related deaths.
As of Saturday night, 1,916 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 472 of those patients in intensive care units and 225 on ventilators.
The McLean County Health Department does not announce COVID data on Saturdays and Sundays. Any new COVID cases or deaths over the weekend will be reported on Monday.
On Friday, MCHD reported 73 new cases of the virus, bringing the total to 17,522 since last year. Of those, 422 cases were confirmed in the past seven days.
No new deaths were reported Friday, leaving that total at 218.
A total of 123,223 COVID vaccine doses have been administered in McLean County, with 54,413 people, or 31.48% of the population, fully vaccinated, according to IDPH.
However, MCHD Administrator Jessica McKnight pointed out on Friday that this data is based on a population that includes those who are not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, such as people younger than 16. When ineligible people are factored out, she said, the percentage of people fully vaccinated is closer to 40%.
Statewide, 9,393,137 COVID vaccines have been administered, with the seven-day rolling average of vaccines given daily standing at 83,239, according to IDPH.
On Sunday afternoon, IDPH reported that 4,110,924 people, or 32.27% of the state's population, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.