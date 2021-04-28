Illinois taking steps to address COVID vaccine hesitancy

Ezike told lawmakers the state’s health communication can only go so far in educating the public. She said individuals who have gotten the vaccine, along with trusted members of the community such as medical providers and religious leaders, should remind those they know to get vaccinated.

“We know that it's not always going to be about messages that come from public health, people want to hear it from people that they personally know,” Ezike said.

“If there's someone in the community that has been vaccinated, and they have 10 friends that have not been vaccinated, it's now their charge to support their friends, to support their community, by answering their questions, (and) leading them to trusted websites where they can get good information,” she added.

Andrew Friend, deputy director at IDPH’s office of preparedness and response, added that as more of the state’s population receives the vaccine, the state would begin to shift from a “mass vaccination” approach to “convenience vaccination” strategy.

Ezike and Friend said this next phase could include allowing residents to get vaccinated by their primary care physician rather than needing to visit a mass vaccination site or pharmacy provider, and allowing walk-in vaccinations at all vaccination sites.