Illinois to send vaccination teams to office buildings around the state

JACKSONVILLE — Vaccination teams soon will be dispatched to workplaces across Illinois.

The effort will begin this month with 10 sites in Chicago, Rockford and Schaumburg in the first wave of the program before branching out throughout the state.

The government is partnering with the Building Owners and Managers Association and local unions to encourage front desk staff, custodial workers, security personnel and other employees to sign up for an appointment in advance.

"If you haven't had the chance to get a vaccination yet, or you weren't sure if it was worth the trek, you can now get one right at your place of work," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said.

Dates and times for vaccinations will be promoted in advance and will be chosen strategically around shift changes.

"This is about making sure that we are opening up opportunities for businesses, for employees to come back to work," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

During a news briefing Monday, the governor was asked about the offices of the Illinois Department of Employment Security, which remain closed. Pritzker said all state agencies are working on a schedule to reopen, but security is an issue at the agency.