Indian COVID-19 variant confirmed in Bloomington-Normal

PEKIN — A nasal swab sample collected from the Bloomington-Normal area and that tested positive for COVID-19 was also a variant with origins in India.

Reditus Laboratories in Pekin discovered the Indian double mutant variant — formally known as the B.1.617 variant — after a batch of 371 COVID-19 tests were randomly sequenced for mutations.

In a news release, Reditus CEO Dr. Aaron Rossi said the variant is "of concern because it carries 13 mutations and preliminary evidence indicates that they are potentially more contagious than previous strains of the virus."

The variant was first found in the United States on April 3.

Across Illinois, there have been about two dozen confirmations of the Indian variant, although that information is not currently on IDPH's list of confirmed variants found in the state.

IDPH Spokeswoman Melaney Arnold told The Pantagraph the department is "only reporting variants of concern on its website."