Indian COVID-19 variant confirmed in Bloomington-Normal
PEKIN — A nasal swab sample collected from the Bloomington-Normal area and that tested positive for COVID-19 was also a variant with origins in India.  

Reditus Laboratories in Pekin discovered the Indian double mutant variant — formally known as the B.1.617 variant — after a batch of 371 COVID-19 tests were randomly sequenced for mutations. 

Watch now: McLean County's active COVID caseload dips again

In a news release, Reditus CEO Dr. Aaron Rossi said the variant is "of concern because it carries 13 mutations and preliminary evidence indicates that they are potentially more contagious than previous strains of the virus." 

The variant was first found in the United States on April 3. 

Across Illinois, there have been about two dozen confirmations of the Indian variant, although that information is not currently on IDPH's list of confirmed variants found in the state.

IDPH Spokeswoman Melaney Arnold told The Pantagraph the department is "only reporting variants of concern on its website."

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has ranked the B.1.617 variant as being "of interest," the lowest classification for variants the agency is tracking.

Variants in that category are eligible for increased surveillance or epidemiological investigations "to assess how easily the virus spreads to others, the severity of disease, the efficacy of therapeutics and whether currently authorized vaccines offer protection."  

The highest category is "variants of high consequence," which, among other attributes, could cause "a disproportionately high number of vaccine breakthrough cases, or very low vaccine-induced protection against severe disease." 

The CDC says there are currently no known variants "that rise to the level of high consequence." 

The U.S. has announced it will start increasing how much of its stockpile of COVID-19 vaccine with the world through the international vaccine sharing initiative COVAX.
