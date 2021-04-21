Inside Rush’s advanced molecular lab, where scientists are tracking and tracing COVID-19 variants

The 2,000-square-foot lab at Rush includes about 20 different scientific instruments that aid in a complicated, multistep process designed to peer into the genetic code of these tiny organisms.

The scientists begin by collecting COVID-19 samples from local medical providers and then using a chemical process to extract the virus’s RNA, which is its genetic information. A robotic arm is used during the extraction process to automate some of the more tedious tasks and save time.

The robot can also help limit human contact with biohazards. This is less of a concern while working with these COVID-19 samples, which have been inactivated by heat prior to study, but could be more critical if the lab works with live samples in the future.

Some analysis of the specimens can be done using a PCR instrument, the kind of machine that’s commonly used to amplify and detect the virus in saliva and nasal swab COVID-19 tests. The scientists can use the same technology to detect specific COVID-19 variants if they know exactly what mutation they’re searching for, Green said.

But for more information about the RNA or to detect an unknown variant, whole genome sequencing can reveal the entire genetic makeup of the virus, detecting any slight variations or anomalies.