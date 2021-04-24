Johnson & Johnson vaccine distribution resumes in Illinois after 11-day pause

SPRINGFIELD — The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is again being administered throughout Illinois.

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifted the previously recommended pause on the one-dose COVID-19 shot. Later in the day, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced it will resume the use of the vaccine in the state following the 11-day pause that was initiated after a rare blood clotting disorder was associated with the vaccine.

Fifteen of the nearly 8 million people who received the J&J shot in the U.S. were confirmed to have the condition, and three of those people died. The condition — known as thrombocytopenia syndrome or TSS — involves a combination of blood clots, many that have been found in the brain or abdomen, along with low levels of platelets, which help heal wounds.

The side effect were seen six to 14 days after the J&J vaccine was administered, and primarily in women under age 50.

During the temporary pause in administering the vaccine, the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices conducted a review of those who developed the rare and severe condition after receiving the J&J shot.