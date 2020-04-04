Know that coronavirus image with red spikes? Here’s how the artists at the CDC created it.

The images in the data bank are called 3D models, a type of digital file that can be rotated and modified in special software. A medical illustrator can use this software to tune the appearance of an image for a scientific journal, a web animation or a campaign to explain a worldwide health crisis.

Once Eckert and Higgins had all the parts in hand and had worked with CDC scientists on the structure of COVID-19, they were ready to begin perfecting the image.

4. Refining

An electron microscope image of the coronavirus looks like blobs of small, hairy splotches. They are also black and white.

Creating a detailed, realistic-looking 3D sphere that conveys immediacy and clarity is where the art meets the science.

The 3D model files that come from the data bank are very, very complex and not necessarily ready to be published to a mass audience. Eckert and Higgins had to process those files in a program that simplifies and refines the forms.

Viruses are very small and what color they actually are, or whether they have color at all, is not known, Eckert said. Picking how to color it in comes down to what the illustrator is trying to communicate and where it is being communicated.