Knowing your blood type may not protect you from COVID-19 — but it’s still A-positive to know for your health, experts say

Forty-three percent of Americans don’t know their blood type according to a 2019 survey by Quest Diagnostics -- fewer than how many have memorized their Wi-Fi password. But recent links between blood type and COVID-19, or even susceptibility for other diseases, mean you might want to know your type.

A recent study by Harvard Medical School researchers based at Massachusetts General Hospital found blood type is not related to the severity of symptoms of COVID-19. However, the study also found symptomatic people with some blood types may have a higher chance of testing positive for COVID-19.

So few people know their type, not because that information isn’t available, but likely because no health care provider has ever told them, said Chancey Christenson, associate director of the University of Chicago Blood Center and medical director of clinical pathology informatics. Christenson, also an associate professor in transfusion medicine, said if you’ve had your blood drawn, your blood type is probably already on file.

Blood type is determined by the carbohydrate chains -- also known as antigens -- that hang off your red blood cells, Christenson said. There are A and B antigens. Type A blood has the A antigen and Type B blood has the B antigen. AB blood has both antigens and Type O blood has neither.