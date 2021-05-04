Laundromat vaccines? Chicago officials trying to figure out how to find people who still need the shots

CHICAGO — City health teams might come looking for unvaccinated Chicagoans at the laundromat, the grocery store or driver’s license offices as officials try to increase the rates of people getting the shots.

Chicago is faring well on vaccine rates compared with other big American cities, public health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady told aldermen on Monday.

But with the overall weekly numbers of those getting vaccinated falling and the city now having ample supply after months of vaccine shortages, she said the next phase will involve sending teams out to find people when they have time to get shots in their regular day-to-day lives.

“We’ve been working to think about where do these 18- to 40-year-olds, where are they going?” Arwady said. “For the very youngest folks, we’ve been thinking about how to tie some of this to the nightlife, to some of the activities — are there creative ways to do that?”

“But for everybody, we are thinking a lot about where does everybody go? Lots of people are going to the laundromat. Lots of people are going to the grocery store. Lots of people are standing in line, right, like at the DMV or the clerk’s office.”