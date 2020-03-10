Life in the health lane: Bowling toward a brighter future in Lincoln

LINCOLN — Part of the trick with steering people toward healthy lifestyles is knowing the right lane of approach.

The Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital Community Health Collaborative finds that family bowling turns out to be a pretty good prescription for doing that, and was at it again on Sunday with its free bowling day at Lincoln’s Logan Lanes.

Families, notified through social media and with notes sent home with the kids from school, just show up and bowl for free. More than 160 bowlers aged from about 4 to 60 took up the invitation and their laughter mixed with the clunking sound of bowling balls to form the soundtrack of a successful event.

Four-year-old Jarrett Koke, for example, was all smiles as his dad Cody helped the pin-sized neophyte bowler launch the round missile down a mini metal slope designed to facilitate junior bowling. “We saw it on Facebook and thought it would be a fun activity,” said Cody Koke, 34, who lives in Lincoln.

“He was all excited to come out and it's also all free, which is nice. Promoting a healthy lifestyle? Yeah, I think it does; it’s better than being in the house.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}