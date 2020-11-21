Logan County health survey planned

Community health survey
LINCOLN — Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital and the Logan County Department of Public Health are asking Logan County residents to participate in a 2020 community health survey.
The survey is part of a community health needs assessment being conducted in Logan County. The survey is available online and on paper through Nov. 30.
Every three years, the hospital and health department complete an assessment, which begins with a review of local health data, including things that impact the length and quality of life of Logan County residents. Also reviewed are social factors that affect health, including discrimination, income, education level, family and social support and safety.
Information collected in the survey will help to guide conversations that result in a three-year community health improvement plan.
The survey may be found at www.ALMH.org on the scrolling banner or directly at https://tiny.cc/chna2020. For more information or to request a paper survey, call 217-605-5008.
Streator transportation center
STREATOR — OSF HealthCare has completed construction of a transportation center adjacent to OSF Center for Health-Streator, 111 Spring St.
The center will house the OSF King Care-A-Van in addition to ambulances from Advanced Medical Transport. The center is on OSF property across the street from the Center for Health's emergency center.
A medical office building was demolished to create the space for the transportation center, whose opening was celebrated with a blessing on Nov. 13.
