Logan County health survey planned

Community health survey

LINCOLN — Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital and the Logan County Department of Public Health are asking Logan County residents to participate in a 2020 community health survey.

The survey is part of a community health needs assessment being conducted in Logan County. The survey is available online and on paper through Nov. 30.

Every three years, the hospital and health department complete an assessment, which begins with a review of local health data, including things that impact the length and quality of life of Logan County residents. Also reviewed are social factors that affect health, including discrimination, income, education level, family and social support and safety.

Information collected in the survey will help to guide conversations that result in a three-year community health improvement plan.

The survey may be found at www.ALMH.org on the scrolling banner or directly at https://tiny.cc/chna2020. For more information or to request a paper survey, call 217-605-5008.

Streator transportation center

STREATOR — OSF HealthCare has completed construction of a transportation center adjacent to OSF Center for Health-Streator, 111 Spring St.