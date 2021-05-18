Marcfirst set to expand pediatric therapy services

BLOOMINGTON — By last October, Cara Hansen's life — and her family's — was a "blur of therapies."
Hansen, then 3 years old, had been diagnosed with autism in September 2019 and had been going to various forms of therapy ever since. The treatments made a difference — until the coronavirus pandemic hit. The lack of in-person therapy set Cara back for months until a new option appeared possible in the fall.
Marcfirst, set to open a pediatric therapy center that November, took Cara on as the first child to receive services at its new location on the ground floor of Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.
Cara's dad, Josh Hansen, described the move to Marcfirst as no less than life-changing: Once a child who wouldn't talk, Cara began speaking again. Once a child who wouldn't wear masks, Cara now wears them.
"Marcfirst has blown all of these expectations — I would say limitations — and turned it all on its head," Hansen said. "She is totally changed and it is a direct result of them."
Six months later, the agency, which serves people with disabilities across Central Illinois, will expand its pediatric therapy services again. The second Chadwick Marcfirst Pediatric Therapy Center will be in the Carle BroMenn Outpatient Center across from Central Illinois Regional Airport. A launch date is projected for sometime this fall.
In addition to expanding occupational, food, social-emotional, speech and physical therapy offerings, the new space will include a sensory gym and "at least six individual therapy rooms for Applied Behavior Analysis for children on the Autism Spectrum," according to a news release from the nonprofit.
Marcfirst initially began offering pediatric services in 2018. Since then, the agency has served more than 2,000 children from birth to age 3. The expansion to two pediatric centers and hiring of additional staff will allow the agency to serve "three times as many children with autism for Applied Behavior Analysis therapy and support services such as physical, occupational and speech language therapies."
Hansen's parents were in a unique situation in that they could — and did — consider moving to a larger, more metropolitan area in hopes of finding better services. After landing at Marcfirst, however, Josh said the Hansens are glad they didn't.
"I know that we would have —I would have been ready to find a different job and live in Chicago or St. Louis," he said. "For us to live in a town the size of Bloomington-Normal and the fact that there are true resources to help these kids in good times and bad, I just can't say enough about it."