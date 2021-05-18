Marcfirst set to expand pediatric therapy services

In addition to expanding occupational, food, social-emotional, speech and physical therapy offerings, the new space will include a sensory gym and "at least six individual therapy rooms for Applied Behavior Analysis for children on the Autism Spectrum," according to a news release from the nonprofit.

Marcfirst initially began offering pediatric services in 2018. Since then, the agency has served more than 2,000 children from birth to age 3. The expansion to two pediatric centers and hiring of additional staff will allow the agency to serve "three times as many children with autism for Applied Behavior Analysis therapy and support services such as physical, occupational and speech language therapies."

Hansen's parents were in a unique situation in that they could — and did — consider moving to a larger, more metropolitan area in hopes of finding better services. After landing at Marcfirst, however, Josh said the Hansens are glad they didn't.

"I know that we would have —I would have been ready to find a different job and live in Chicago or St. Louis," he said. "For us to live in a town the size of Bloomington-Normal and the fact that there are true resources to help these kids in good times and bad, I just can't say enough about it."

