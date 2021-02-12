MCHD weighing whether or not to join Phase 1B expansion

BLOOMINGTON ― As vaccine shipments to McLean County remain limited, Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said MCHD is deciding whether or not it will opt-in to an expansion of Phase 1B announced by Governor JB Pritzker yesterday.
The expansion would significantly increase the number of people eligible for under Phase 1B, opening the door for people 16-years and older who have specific comorbidities to receive the vaccine.
A release from the governor's office Thursday said the change would be official on Feb. 25. Local health officials and the Illinois Department of Public Health could allow some regions to move into the expanded Phase 1B sooner, according to that release.
"One of our largest challenges is just the limited supply of vaccine at this moment," McKnight said. "Trying to plan ahead to expand (eligibility) to what does promise to encompass a large group of people ― I don't foresee an immediate surplus of vaccine coming in in the next few weeks."
In fact, the number of doses shipped to McLean County dropped: McKnight said just 500 doses would be coming in for MCHD and seven community partners to distribute next week.
Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties made a similar announcement Friday, saying they would not be expanding distribution because of limited vaccine shipments.
"When we are confident in a consistent supply, the health department and other partners will announce appointments for those in the 1B expansion population," a release from all tri-county health departments said.
Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health showed Friday that 22,277 doses of vaccine have been administered in McLean County.
Almost 3% of the county is considered fully vaccinated, meaning 5,150 people have received both doses of vaccine.
At 2.98%, McLean County's rate of fully vaccinated people is slightly higher than the state average of 2.94%.
The county's seven-day average of doses given out is 658 per day as of Friday.
McKnight said the clinics run by MCHD and Carle BroMenn Medical Center run "between 2000-3000 doses a week."
Coronavirus update
McLean County's COVID-19 test positivity rate continues to fall, as the health department reported a rate of 2.1% as of Thursday.
MCHD reported 21 newly cases Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 14,714.
Just more than 300 people — 310 — are isolating at home due to possible exposure to COVID-19.
The total of people who are in county hospitals with the virus is now 28, although the number of McLean County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 remains at 15.