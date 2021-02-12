MCHD weighing whether or not to join Phase 1B expansion

BLOOMINGTON ― As vaccine shipments to McLean County remain limited, Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said MCHD is deciding whether or not it will opt-in to an expansion of Phase 1B announced by Governor JB Pritzker yesterday.

The expansion would significantly increase the number of people eligible for under Phase 1B, opening the door for people 16-years and older who have specific comorbidities to receive the vaccine.

A release from the governor's office Thursday said the change would be official on Feb. 25. Local health officials and the Illinois Department of Public Health could allow some regions to move into the expanded Phase 1B sooner, according to that release.

"One of our largest challenges is just the limited supply of vaccine at this moment," McKnight said. "Trying to plan ahead to expand (eligibility) to what does promise to encompass a large group of people ― I don't foresee an immediate surplus of vaccine coming in in the next few weeks."

In fact, the number of doses shipped to McLean County dropped: McKnight said just 500 doses would be coming in for MCHD and seven community partners to distribute next week.