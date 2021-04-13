McLean County adds 3 COVID deaths

BLOOMINGTON — Three more people have died after contracting COVID-19, according to the McLean County Health Department.
The deaths of three men — one in his 60s, one in his 70s and one in his 90s — bring the death toll to 213 as of Tuesday. Just one man, the one in his 90s, was associated with a long-term care facility.
Another 53 cases of the virus were confirmed in the past day, the department reported.
That brings the total number of confirmed cases since last year to 16,377.
MCHD said the number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals was unavailable early Tuesday, but did report that hospital capacity remains tight: 96% of all beds are in-use, with 88% of all intensive care unit beds filled.
At hospitals either in or out of the county, 44 McLean residents are considered COVID patients.
Statewide, the number of hospitalizations has more than doubled in the past month. The Illinois Department of Public Health said 2,028 people are considered COVID patients — the most since Feb. 9.
Watch now: Health care providers cancel, modify Johnson & Johnson clinics after feds call for 'pause' in use
Continued hospitalizations and tight ICU bed availability remain problematic in Region 2 — the 20-county coronavirus region that includes McLean. Just 18% of ICU beds are available, according to data current as of Monday, and the region has spent five consecutive days with an ICU capacity below 20%.
There have been 10 days of increasing hospitalizations with an average of 247 people hospitalized as COVID patients in the area.
Vaccine update
The pause in the usage of Johnson & Johnson vaccine will only affect one clinic in McLean County. That clinic was slated for Tuesday at Illinois Wesleyan University and was for students, only.
All other MCHD clinics this week were second-dose clinics.
More than 94,000 vaccines have been given out to-date in the county. Around 38,536 people are considered fully-vaccinated.
That's about 22% of McLean's overall population. That percentage figure is close to DeWitt's rate (22%), as well as Ford (21%).