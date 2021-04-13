McLean County adds 3 COVID deaths

BLOOMINGTON — Three more people have died after contracting COVID-19, according to the McLean County Health Department.

The deaths of three men — one in his 60s, one in his 70s and one in his 90s — bring the death toll to 213 as of Tuesday. Just one man, the one in his 90s, was associated with a long-term care facility.

Another 53 cases of the virus were confirmed in the past day, the department reported.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases since last year to 16,377.

MCHD said the number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals was unavailable early Tuesday, but did report that hospital capacity remains tight: 96% of all beds are in-use, with 88% of all intensive care unit beds filled.

At hospitals either in or out of the county, 44 McLean residents are considered COVID patients.

Statewide, the number of hospitalizations has more than doubled in the past month. The Illinois Department of Public Health said 2,028 people are considered COVID patients — the most since Feb. 9.

