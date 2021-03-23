 Skip to main content
McLean County adds 64 new COVID-19 cases, test positivity rate increases
BLOOMINGTON — McLean County and the COVID-19 region it's included in are seeing slight spikes in metrics measuring the impact of the virus on communities

The McLean County Health Department reported 68 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, coinciding with nearly a full-point spike in the rolling, seven-day test positivity rate, now at 3.9% as of Monday. 

The number of people in county hospitals increased by one, bringing that total to 11 people who are hospitalized because of the virus. The number of McLean County residents hospitalized either in or outside of the county remained at 24. 

Hospitalization data for Region 2, which includes McLean, Tazewell, Peoria, Livingston, La Salle and Woodford counties, is currently not meeting the standard the Illinois Department of Public Health says is necessary for remaining in Phase 4. 

The region is on its sixth consecutive day of seeing an increase in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with the most recent increase being one person as of Tuesday.

IDPH data reported 93 COVID patients in the 20-county region.

The region remains test positivity rate (3.6%) and intensive care unit bed capacity (28%) remain within IDPH standards. 

Vaccine update 

Nearly 60,000 people (58,988) in McLean County are poised to have gotten at least one dose of vaccine this week, according to IDPH data. 

More than 20,000 people have gotten both doses, leaving the percentage of those fully-vaccinated at 11.7% of the overall population as of Tuesday.

