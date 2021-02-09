McLean County adds 8 COVID deaths, 5 at long-term care centers

BLOOMINGTON – Five of eight newly-reported deaths related to COVID-19 complications are associated with long-term care facilities, the McLean County Health Department reported Tuesday.
Twelve long-term care facilities in McLean County are reporting active COVID-19 related outbreaks, which per the definition set by the Illinois Department of Public Health means the facilities have reported a case or multiple cases in the past 28 days.
MCHD did not specify which facilities were related to the deaths.
All five deaths associated with long-term care facilities were men in their 90s, according to a Tuesday update by MCHD.
Three other deaths were reported as well; the remaining deaths included three women, one in her 50s, one in her 80s, and one in her 90s.
Stay updated on the latest COVID information for the region.
MCHD reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the county's cumulative total to 14, 157.
The rolling, seven-day test positivity rate bumped up as of Monday to 4.2%.
Seventeen people are hospitalized in McLean County hospitals with COVID-19; 18 county residents are also reported as hospitalized. Just more than half of all available intensive care unit beds are in-use (54%) and 74% of all beds in the county are full.