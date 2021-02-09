 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McLean County adds 8 COVID deaths, 5 at long-term care centers
5 comments
breaking top story

McLean County adds 8 COVID deaths, 5 at long-term care centers

  • Updated
  • 5
{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON – Five of eight newly-reported deaths related to COVID-19 complications are associated with long-term care facilities, the McLean County Health Department reported Tuesday.

Twelve long-term care facilities in McLean County are reporting active COVID-19 related outbreaks, which per the definition set by the Illinois Department of Public Health means the facilities have reported a case or multiple cases in the past 28 days. 

Where to get vaccines in McLean County

MCHD did not specify which facilities were related to the deaths. 

All five deaths associated with long-term care facilities were men in their 90s, according to a Tuesday update by MCHD. 

Three other deaths were reported as well; the remaining deaths included three women, one in her 50s, one in her 80s, and one in her 90s. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

MCHD reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the county's cumulative total to 14, 157. 

The rolling, seven-day test positivity rate bumped up as of Monday to 4.2%. 

Seventeen people are hospitalized in McLean County hospitals with COVID-19; 18 county residents are also reported as hospitalized. Just more than half of all available intensive care unit beds are in-use (54%) and 74% of all beds in the county are full.

 

6 things to know about Rivian's new Chicago showroom

5 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cities with the most women breadwinners

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Nip your digital event fatigue in the bud

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News