McLean County adds 8 COVID deaths; Illinois doubles last week's Monday vaccination total

Five of eight newly-reported deaths related to COVID-19 complications are associated with long-term care facilities, the McLean County Health Department reported Tuesday.

Twelve long-term care facilities in McLean County are reporting active COVID-19 related outbreaks, which per the definition set by the Illinois Department of Public Health means the facilities have reported a case or multiple cases in the past 28 days.

MCHD did not specify which facilities were related to the deaths.

All five deaths associated with long-term care facilities were men in their 90s, according to a Tuesday update by MCHD.

Three other deaths were reported as well; the remaining deaths included three women, one in her 50s, one in her 80s, and one in her 90s.

MCHD reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the county's cumulative total to 14, 157.

The rolling, seven-day test positivity rate bumped up as of Monday to 4.2%.