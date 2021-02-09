McLean County adds 8 COVID deaths; Illinois doubles last week's Monday vaccination total

SPRINGFIELD – Public health officials announced 58,189 COVID-19 vaccinations were administered statewide Monday, nearly double the one-day total from the same day a week ago.
Compared to the 32,559 does administered last Monday, the one-day total reflects a steadily improving vaccination picture statewide as Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration faces continued criticisms for the state’s rollout of the vaccine.
The state reported a single-day record of 74,965 vaccinations on Friday, while nearly 65,000 doses were administered over the weekend. Over 2.1 million doses have been distributed to Illinois with more than 1.4 million administered thus far. That means the state has administered about 66 percent of the vaccine doses it has received, with 2.4 percent of the state’s population having received both required doses.
The state’s seven-day rolling average for daily vaccinations stands at 55,455 per day, up nearly 10,000 additional daily doses when compared to one week ago.
As of Tuesday, Illinois ranked 34th out of all 50 states in percentage of the population to receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the New York Times.
Locally, McLean County has administered more than 19,000 doses of vaccine to-date.
McLean County adds 8 new deaths
Five of eight newly-reported deaths related to COVID-19 complications are associated with long-term care facilities, the McLean County Health Department reported Tuesday.
Twelve long-term care facilities in McLean County are reporting active COVID-19 related outbreaks, which per the definition set by the Illinois Department of Public Health means the facilities have reported a case or multiple cases in the past 28 days.
MCHD did not specify which facilities were related to the deaths.
All five deaths associated with long-term care facilities were men in their 90s, according to a Tuesday update by MCHD.
Three other deaths were reported as well; the remaining deaths included three women, one in her 50s, one in her 80s, and one in her 90s.
MCHD reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the county's cumulative total to 14, 157.
The rolling, seven-day test positivity rate bumped up as of Monday to 4.2%.
Seventeen people are hospitalized in McLean County hospitals with COVID-19; 18 county residents are also reported as hospitalized. Just more than half of all available intensive care unit beds are in-use (54%) and 74% of all beds in the county are full.