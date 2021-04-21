McLean County adds drive-thru, evening COVID vaccine clinics

BLOOMINGTON — A drive-thru and evening option are coming to McLean County residents interested in getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Thursday, April 29, evening vaccinations will run from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Grossinger Motors Area in downtown Bloomington.

Two days later, on Saturday, May 1, MCHD will administer shots via a drive-thru clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Midwest Food Bank, 2031 Warehouse Road in Normal.

In a statement Wednesday, the McLean County Health Department said the two new clinics are aimed at increasing access for residents who can't make the daytime hours or need extra accommodations.

“This vaccine is the most important tool we have to stop the spread of this virus. We must accommodate all McLean County residents by removing as many barriers to the vaccine as possible,” spokeswoman Marianne Manko said.