McLean County contact tracers link COVID cases, youth sports

Bauman said the number of players and coaches going into quarantine meant "there was no just no feasible way to sustain putting a competitive football team at any level back on the field in remaining dates we had on the season," leading to the cancellation of the remainder of the season.

Bloomington isn't alone: Several local districts this spring have had to quarantine their student athletes who were close contacts to positive cases.

“Unfortunately we’ve had some teams, really since athletics started up, that we’ve had to quarantine for two weeks, either the whole team or the majority of the team,” Normal Unit 5 Superintendent Kristen Weikle said.

In March, a Normal Community High School football game against Quincy Notre Dame was canceled because a varsity Community player tested positive, athletic director Nic Keafott said when the cancellation was announced.



"After contact tracing and so far, it wiped out an entire (position) group of our team,” he told The Pantagraph.



A Normal West game was canceled April 8 when their competition, Champaign Centennial, reported issues related to COVID-19 on their team.