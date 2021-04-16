 Skip to main content
McLean County contact tracers link COVID cases, youth sports
COVID | THE LOCAL IMPACT

McLean County contact tracers link COVID cases, youth sports

BLOOMINGTON — Contact tracers with the McLean County Health Department are again tying together a link between youth sports and transmission of COVID-19, officials said Friday. 

"What is most difficult to control is what is outside of our schools," MCHD spokeswoman Marianne Manko said. "We are still seeing kids who are contracting COVID-19 outside of the school — traveling, family events, sporting events, that kind of thing." 

It's at least the second week in a row that contact tracers have made the tie. This time, the information came just a day after Bloomington High School athletic director Tony Bauman said the school's football seasons at all levels have come to a premature end because of positive COVID-19 cases in the program.

An update on COVID cases and infections in McLean County for Friday. 
Bauman said the number of players and coaches going into quarantine meant "there was no just no feasible way to sustain putting a competitive football team at any level back on the field in remaining dates we had on the season," leading to the cancellation of the remainder of the season. 

Bloomington isn't alone: Several local districts this spring have had to quarantine their student athletes who were close contacts to positive cases.

“Unfortunately we’ve had some teams, really since athletics started up, that we’ve had to quarantine for two weeks, either the whole team or the majority of the team,” Normal Unit 5 Superintendent Kristen Weikle said.

In March, a Normal Community High School football game against Quincy Notre Dame was canceled because a varsity Community player tested positive, athletic director Nic Keafott said when the cancellation was announced.

"After contact tracing and so far, it wiped out an entire (position) group of our team,” he told The Pantagraph.

A Normal West game was canceled April 8 when their competition, Champaign Centennial, reported issues related to COVID-19 on their team.

MCHD Administrator Jessica McKnight said the health department is not in "talks" with the Illinois High School Association, but is "having regular calls with administration and with the school nurses about what they're seeing and the measures that they're taking … with extracurricular activities to prevent further spread."
 
That said, no formal mitigations of any kind are expected, either locally or within Region 2, the 20-county coronavirus region monitored by the Illinois Department of Public Health, McKnight said. 

IHSA Assistant Executive Director Matt Troha told The Pantagraph in a statement that the organization "has been steadfast in our belief that high school sports can be conducted safely during the pandemic if we properly utilize the mitigations developed by (IDPH) and IHSA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee."
"We saw that occur when low-risk IHSA sports were successfully held this fall, as well as anecdotal evidence from other states around us who conducted sports like football and basketball during their traditional seasons. We have been able to gather further supporting data as well from our most recent sports seasons," Troha said. 
 
In Michigan, where youth cases of coronavirus have jumped 133%, according to the Washington Post, officials have also pointed the finger at youth sports as part of the virus' transmission, but added that "outbreaks may be triggered by related interactions such as carpooling, sleepovers and team celebrations, when people let their guard down, rather than from the practices and games themselves."
 
"Anytime that there is somebody unmasked and they are less than six feet apart, we're always concerned that there could be spread of the virus that causes COVID-19," MCHD's Manko said. 
 
Pantagraph reporters Jim Benson and Kelsey Watznauer contributed to this report. 

INSIDE

COVID hospitalizations hit another record. A3

