McLean County COVID hospitalizations hit another record

The increases track with what's occurring in the greater area. Intensive care unit bed availability and COVID patient rates in the 20-county Region 2 area, which includes McLean County, are trending in the wrong direction — and have been for days. For seven straight days, ICU bed availability has dipped below 20%. For 10 straight days, the average number of hospitalized COVID patients has increased, with that figure sitting at 248 as of April 14.

Just more than a week ago, the Illinois Department of Public Health said it was "closely monitoring" Region 2's metrics to determine whether "further mitigations" were needed to curb the virus' resurgence, but so far, none have been announced.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nearly 700 coronavirus cases are active in McLean County. MCHD announced 95 new cases of the virus have been confirmed in the past day, bringing the total number of cases discovered in the past week to 482. There have been 16,642 total cases since last March.

No new deaths were reported Friday, leaving that number at 214.

Vaccine update

McLean County is nearing 1 in 4 people having been fully vaccinated. More than 101,000 doses of vaccine have been administered in the county to date, with around 42,800 people considered fully vaccinated.