McLean County COVID hospitalizations hit another record

BLOOMINGTON — Sixty people in McLean County's two hospitals are considered COVID patients, breaking a record set earlier this week as admissions continue to climb.
The figure, provided daily by the McLean County Health Department, differs from that of hospitalized county residents, since patients at Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers may come from other areas. But that figure, too, has also hit a record: 54 McLean residents are now considered COVID patients at hospitals either in or outside of the county.
OSF St. Joseph Medical Center President Lynn Fulton told The Pantagraph that COVID admissions are trending younger — and more severe.
"The age of some of those being hospitalized is younger, particularly those with other, co-morbid health conditions," she said in an email. "As of Friday, approximately 25% of our hospitalized patients have COVID-19, with about 40% of them needing ICU-level care. The trend is alarming, and we need the community's help to reverse it."
Carle BroMenn Medical Center Director of Nursing Practice Lori Harper said older adults have comprised most of that hospital's admissions lately.
"Our COVID-19-related hospitalizations have involved individuals from their twenties on up, with the most common age group continuing to come from the 60 plus demographic," she said in a statement.
The increases track with what's occurring in the greater area. Intensive care unit bed availability and COVID patient rates in the 20-county Region 2 area, which includes McLean County, are trending in the wrong direction — and have been for days. For seven straight days, ICU bed availability has dipped below 20%. For 10 straight days, the average number of hospitalized COVID patients has increased, with that figure sitting at 248 as of April 14.
Just more than a week ago, the Illinois Department of Public Health said it was "closely monitoring" Region 2's metrics to determine whether "further mitigations" were needed to curb the virus' resurgence, but so far, none have been announced.
Nearly 700 coronavirus cases are active in McLean County. MCHD announced 95 new cases of the virus have been confirmed in the past day, bringing the total number of cases discovered in the past week to 482. There have been 16,642 total cases since last March.
No new deaths were reported Friday, leaving that number at 214.
Vaccine update
McLean County is nearing 1 in 4 people having been fully vaccinated. More than 101,000 doses of vaccine have been administered in the county to date, with around 42,800 people considered fully vaccinated.
But data from the IDPH shows a lag in the number of Hispanic or Latino people who've gotten the vaccine: Just 2.8% of the people vaccinated in the county so far are of that demographic, and public health officials haven't nailed down a specific reason why.
"We have asked people and done surveys and we found a lot of it has to do with access, but we have not been able to pinpoint that down," MCHD spokeswoman Marianne Manko said. "We've also asked IDPH ... and they (haven't ) pinpointed an exact answer — it's a little bit of both (access and vaccine hesitancy)."
To that end, MCHD has organized another fact-oriented vaccine town hall in Spanish for 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, on the Zoom platform at https://bit.ly/3tpDbZ3. People who have questions will be able to submit them in Spanish and have them answered live during the town hall.
Manko also said MCHD will continue to send mobile vaccine clinics to targeted areas in the county, an organizational process done on a "week-by-week" basis.